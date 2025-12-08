1st Ulyanovsk-Astara shipping line to be launched next year

Speaking in a joint economic meeting with the deputy governor of Gilan province for economic affairs, Ruslan Gainetdinov pointed to the high capacities of exchanges of products between the two countries, noting that the development of trade-economic cooperation with Iran at two industrial and agricultural sectors is the main goal for the Russian side.

Ulyanovsk province is ready to transport and export various types of goods and commodities to the regional markets, he underlined.

Grains and vegetable oils are of the most important goods that can be exchanged between the two sides in the agricultural sector, he opined.

The advisor to the governor of Ulyanovsk province pointed to the high potential and capacity of Iran in the petrochemical and plastic industries and also other industrial products, emphasizing that many of Iranian products including tea and citrus fruits can be exchanged between the two sides.

During the meeting, it was agreed to launch the first commercial ship between Iran's northern ports, especially Astara and the port of Ulyanovsk in the Russian Federation in the first three months of the next Iranian calendar year, he added.

