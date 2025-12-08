Iran’s parl. delegation heads to Moscow for CSTO meeting

Heading a high-ranking parliamentary delegation, Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Ebrahim Azizi arrived in Moscow on Monday and was received by Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

In the meeting, Azizi will clarify the views of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the security situation in the region and the role of parliaments in countering the unilateral US measures.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization is a military-political alliance consisting of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan, which began its activities in 2002 based on the Collective Security Treaty.

Ensuring the common security among member states has been cited as the main goal of the organization.

This organization is responsible for coordinating defense policies, holding joint exercises, establishing rapid reaction forces, and combating terrorism, extremism, and drug trafficking.

The 18th general meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) kicked off in Moscow on Monday with the participation of the heads of parliaments from member states, except Armenia, as well as parliamentary delegations from Iran, China, and Serbia.

