Iran, Iraq expand Coop. on combating drug trafficking

The Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani said on the sidelines of the third regional conference on combating narcotics that the cooperation has led to the arrest of more than 1,500 traffickers and the prosecution of more than 450 others.

The head of the Iraqi Counter-Narcotics Police also emphasized that Iran's role in regional cooperation against drug trafficking is undeniable, and the continuation of this cooperation has made Iraq the leading Arab country in the fight against drugs.

According to Iraqi officials, several joint operations are currently underway between the two countries, and Baghdad emphasizes the need to continue this cooperation to maintain achievements and increase operational potential.

Representatives of twelve countries in the region, along with delegations from the Arab League, the United Nations, and the European Union, attended the Baghdad-hosted conference.

MNA/IRIB5649148