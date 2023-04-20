  1. World
NATO chief reportedly visits Ukrainian capital

TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg arrived in Kyiv on Thursday for the first time after the Russian attack on Ukraine to show support for the Ukrainian government.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Thursday, Ukrainian media reported. Several Ukrainian media published images of the NATO chief in central Kyiv at a memorial for fallen soldiers, Barron's news reported.

The West has prolonged the war by increasing military aid to Ukraine. Earlier, during his visit to the capital of Brazil, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized that his country wants to resolve the war in Ukraine, but the West prevents hinders the process.

