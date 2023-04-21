NATO allies agree on Ukraine's membership: NATO chief

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, Jens Stoltenberg also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks."

He said that the main focus is now to ensure the country prevails against Russia.

It comes after Stoltenberg yesterday pledged continued support for the country during his first visit to Kyiv since the war in Ukraine just over a year ago.

"Let me be clear, Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," he told a news conference.

"Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO," he Further noted.

