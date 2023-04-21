  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2023, 12:11 PM

NATO allies agree on Ukraine's membership: NATO chief

NATO allies agree on Ukraine's membership: NATO chief

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) –The Secretary General of NATO said that all NATO allies have agreed that Ukraine will become a member.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Ukraine defense contact group at Ramstein air base in Germany, Jens Stoltenberg also told reporters that, once the war in Ukraine ends, Kyiv must have "the deterrence to prevent new attacks."

He said that the main focus is now to ensure the country prevails against Russia.

It comes after Stoltenberg yesterday pledged continued support for the country during his first visit to Kyiv since the war in Ukraine just over a year ago.

"Let me be clear, Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," he told a news conference.

"Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO," he Further noted. 

SKH/PR

News Code 199757

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News