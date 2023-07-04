  1. Politics
Jul 4, 2023, 3:15 PM

Stoltenberg announces one-year extension as NATO chief

Stoltenberg announces one-year extension as NATO chief

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – Secretary-General of NATO announced on Tuesday that his term has been extended for a further year to October 1, 2024, following a decision by the alliance's 31 member states.

“Honoured by NATO Allies’ decision to extend my term as Secretary General until 1 October 2024,” Jens Stoltenberg tweeted, according to POLITICO. 

“The transatlantic bond between Europe & North America has ensured our freedom & security for nearly 75 years, and in a more dangerous world, our Alliance is more important than ever,” he added.

Stoltenberg, a former prime minister of Norway, has been the transatlantic security alliance’s leader since 2014 and his tenure had already been extended three previous times.

SKH/PR

News Code 202795

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News