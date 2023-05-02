Crowds in Poland protest against NATO warmongering in Ukraine

Footage shows protesters holding flags and demanding an end to sending weapons to Ukraine.

"This is about peace, stopping the delivery of arms to Ukraine and using the money instead for Poland, for the children and the pensioners," said Michael Hecinsava, a demonstrator from Poland.

Banners such as 'Peace for all people' and 'Stop this warmongering mendacious government' could also be seen at the rally, Ruptly reported.

"Of course, this is a war that the USA and NATO are fighting on Ukrainian soil against Russia, or Russia against NATO, whichever way around. Anyway, it's not our war," told Markus Fuchs, an organizer from Dresden. "And we must send a clear signal here that there can only be peace in Europe together, together with Russia.

Russia belongs to Europe, whether we like it or not. We can only achieve peace here through diplomacy if we all sit down together again and make a security policy for Europe, for us and not for the USA," he added.

MP/PR