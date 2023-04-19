Iran rejects G7 accusations as unfounded, interference

"We would like to remind the foreign ministers of Group 7 that the safe navigation in the Persian Gulf and the important waterway of Strait of Hormuz in the past decades has been due to the responsible approach adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran. Accusing Iran is just an irresponsible move to justify the disruptive and destabilizing military presence of the United States in the region," the Iranian statement said.

It added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is resolved to continue its technical and constructive cooperation and interactions with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) within the framework of the NPT and the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement."

The Iranian foreign ministry also said that Tehran expects other countries to refrain from exercising political pressures and interfering in the technical interactions between Iran and the IAEA in international organizations.

As regard the accusations about arming Russia with drones in the Ukraine war, the statement said that Tehran categorically rejects those accusations as unfounded while calling on the Western countries to cease fanning the flames of the Ukraine war and instead go for dialogue and diplomacy to end the crisis.

