Apr 19, 2023, 1:40 PM

1 killed in Ukraine mortar shelling of Novaya Kakhova

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – One person was killed and two more were injured as a result of Ukraine's mortar shelling of the city of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson region, the city administration said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the morning shelling of Nova Kakhovka on April 19 ... [Ukrainian military] killed one person and two received mine-explosive injuries," the administration said in a statement.

According to the statement, the shelling is targeting hospitals, ambulance stations, and the area of the city market. There are wounded people in one of the buildings.

A part of the city was cut off from the power grid due to damage to a power line, the statement said.

The shelling of residential neighborhoods and the center of Novaya Kakhovka is being carried out with the use of 120 mm mortars, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Kherson region, said on Telegram.

Earlier in the day, the administration of the Kakhovka district said that Ukraine's troops intensified attacks on the city and nearest villages and urged citizens to remain in cover.

Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporizhzhia region regional administration, told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Ukrainian military also intensified shelling of settlements located in the vicinity of the front line in the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Vasylevka, Tokmak, Pologi, and the village of Vodianoe.

Rogov noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr "Zelensky may portray an attempted counteroffensive to ask the West for money," adding that one only can guess what this attack is connected to.

MNA/PR

News Code 199698
Marzieh Rahmani

