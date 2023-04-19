Russian FSB prevents sabotage at Kerch energy system Facility

"The Federal Security Service of Russia in the city of Kerch of the Republic of Crimea prevented the preparation of sabotage at a facility of the energy system of the peninsula. As a result of the measures taken, a citizen of Russia and Ukraine, born in 1971, who was involved in the preparation of this crime, was arrested," the FSB said in a statement.

At the suspect's residence, an improvised explosive device and means of communication containing correspondence with a representative of the Ukrainian special services who coordinated his criminal activities were seized, the statement read.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Rogov, leader of the We Are Together With Russia movement, reported on Wednesday that Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attempts to attack in the Zaporizhzhia Region’s Orekhov over the past night.

"At first, on the Zaporizhzhia front, between Kamensky and Orekhov, a group of Ukrainian fighters without the support of equipment tried to conduct reconnaissance in force of our defense line in the zone of responsibility of the 291st [artillery] brigade. It was met with retaliatory fire, and the rest of the Nazis returned to their positions," he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

According to him, in the second case, the enemy proceeded with equipment after artillery fire. "The Ukrainian armored group went further east than the first time. There is was met not only by the 291st [artillery] brigade, but also by special forces, reconnaissance, and tanks. Now they are estimating their losses - it was dark at the time," the politician added. He pointed out that it was the Ukrainian armed forces’ units formed in Western Ukraine that took part in the fighting.

MNA/PR