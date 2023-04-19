Medvedev cautions S. Korea against weapons supplies to Kiev

"There have emerged new enthusiasts eager to help our enemies. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol has said that in principle his country is ready to supply the Kyiv regime with weapons," Medvedev said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Until recently, the South Koreans had vehemently assured that any possibility of supplying lethal weapons to Kyiv was completely ruled out," he recalled.

"I wonder what the people of that country will say when they see Russia’s latest weapons in the hands of their closest neighbors - our partners in the DPRK?" Medvedev asked.

"As they say, quid pro quo," he described such a situation, TASS reported.

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol, in an interview with Reuters, published Wednesday, did not rule out that Seoul might agree to supply weapons to Ukraine, if there was a serious threat to its population or if the laws of war were flagrantly violated.

