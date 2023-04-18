  1. Politics
Apr 18, 2023, 1:00 PM

Armenian PM:

Baku, Yerevan must recognize each other territorial integrity

TEHRAN, Apr. 18 (MNA) – A peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is possible only if the two countries recognize each other’s territorial integrity, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in the parliament on Tuesday.

"A peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan will become real if the two countries clearly, without ambiguities and pitfalls, recognize each other’s territorial integrity and agree on never having territorial disputes in the future," Pashinyan stressed.

"I confirm that the Republic of Armenia fully recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and we expect Azerbaijan to do the same, recognizing the territory of the former Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic as belonging to the Republic of Armenia," TASS quoted him as saying.

According to the head of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers, "It is vital to form international mechanisms guaranteeing a peace treaty, otherwise, a new war or a new escalation may break out the next day after the signing of the agreement".

