Azerbaijan's flag burnt at sports event in Armenia (+VIDEO)

During the opening ceremony of the European Weightlifting Championship in Yerevan, a person who was responsible for organizing the competition, burned the flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan and walked around the hall.

Reacting to the incident, the Azerbaijani side condemned the act and the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ordered to dismiss the man.

Following the action, the Azerbaijani team withdrew from taking part in the tournament.

Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan have fluctuated over the past two years, and despite efforts to improve relations, border conflicts and similar events lead to tensions between the two sides.

