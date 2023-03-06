Azeri envoy claims Armenia preparing for new war in Karabakh

Ali Alizadeh, the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Iran, claimed in a tweet about the recent tensions between Baku and Yerevan, saying that Armenia is seeking revenge and preparing its illegal armed formations for war in Karabakh.

The ambassador further posted video footage with his tweet that saying that the facts and video bear witness to Armenia's smuggling of weapons and other military equipment to Khankandi, which makes setting up a border checkpoint inevitable!

Armenian forces took control of Karabakh in a war that gripped the region as Soviet rule was collapsing in the early 1990s. Azerbaijan recaptured large swathes of territory in a six-week conflict in 2020 that ended with a truce and the dispatch of Russian peacekeepers, who remain in the region. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have met several times as part of efforts to resolve the conflict, but periodic violence has hurt peace efforts.

