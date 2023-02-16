Armenia says sent draft peace agreement to Azerbaijan

"Armenia has completed work on a draft agreement on peace and relations with Azerbaijan, and our proposals were handed over to the Azerbaijani side. We also passed them to the countries of the OSCE Minsk Group," he said, TASS reported.

"The document must embody a certain philosophy, a system of checks and balances, which will prevent any scenario where a lasting and stable peace could be violated," Pashinyan noted.

"We hope that we will be able to build on the progress seen in the three rounds of talks. The signing of the document should not turn into a war, but really mean a lasting peace. Once again I stress that I am ready to sign a peace agreement, ready to assume that responsibility," he added.

When touching upon the situation in the Lachin corridor, Pashinyan noted that on Wednesday Azerbaijan opened, and then cut off the gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh for two hours, adding that by doing so Baku demonstrated its bad intentions towards the local population.

MNA/PR