Mine blasts leaves 3 Azerbaijani forces wounded

Blaming Yerevan for the incident, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry in a statement said that a truck carrying supplies to positions near the village of Allahgulular in Shusha province hit a mine laid by Armenian forces.

Two soldiers in the vehicle were injured in the blast that rendered the vehicle unusable, the statement said, adding that another soldier who went to the aid of the wounded was injured after stepping on an anti-personnel mine, Yeni Şafak reported.

The situation in Karabakh escalated on September 27, 2020. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on the full cessation of hostilities.

MP/PR