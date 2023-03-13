Putin, Armenia PM hold phone call on Baku-Yerevan tension

“The practical aspects of the implementation of the entire complex of well-known agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in 2020-2022 were considered, including steps to ensure stability and security on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, restore economic and transport ties in the region and prepare a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” a statement read, according to Anadolu Agency.

It added that discussions regarding the current situation in the Karabakh region were also addressed, and Putin stressed “the need to resolve all emerging issues in a constructive manner, in close contact and interaction between the parties and Russian peacekeepers."

A Russia-brokered truce between Azerbaijan and Armenia has been in force since a 2020 war. Since then, a process to normalize ties between the two neighbors is ongoing.

At least five people were killed in the latest exchange of fire in Karabakh earlier this month.

