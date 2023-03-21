Armenian PM felicitates Nowruz to Ayatollah Khamenei, Raeisi

The message addressed to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution reads as follows,

"Your Eminence,

I warmly congratulate you and the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the occasion of the Iranian New Year, Nowruz. I wish the coming year to be marked by unique success and peace for our neighbor and friend Iran.

The Armenian-Iranian relations, shaped in an atmosphere of mutual trust and respect dating back millennia ago, are of special importance for the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian people.

I sincerely hope that in the near future we will witness the expansion of the bilateral multi-layered agenda, which will become a stimulus for the further deepening and growth of our friendly relations, for the benefit of the well-being of the Armenian and Iranian peoples and regional peace.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you plenty of sunshine and lasting prosperity to the people of Iran."

According to Armen Press, the message addressed to the President of Iran reads as follows,

"Your Excellency,

I send my warm and sincere congratulations to you and the friendly people of Iran on the occasion of Nowruz, the beautiful holiday of the awakening of nature. I wish the New Year to be a year of unshakable peace and lasting achievements for the neighboring Islamic Republic of Iran.

The centuries-old rich historical and cultural background of Armenian-Iranian relations is a unique basis for the current friendly atmosphere, multifaceted interaction and warm contacts between Armenian and Iranian friendly peoples.

I can say without hesitation that by continuing the steady path of cooperation, we will give a new rise to the Armenian-Iranian multi-layered agenda in the current year for the benefit of the well-being of our two peoples and states.

Taking the opportunity, I wish you new success and good health, and prosperity and peace to the friendly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

MP/PR