Armenian, Azerbaijani FMs to hold meeting in Russia

The chairman of the Armenian parliamentary committee on European integration and a member of the ruling Civil Contract party made the remarks in a news briefing on Tuesday.

"A preliminary agreement has been reached to hold a meeting [between the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers] in Moscow," TASS quoted him as saying.

The top diplomats of Armenia and Azerbaijan have been holding talks, with the mediation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Washington since May 1. The deputy speaker of Armenia’s parliament and special representative for normalization with Turkey, Ruben Rubinyan, is also attending the meetings.

Tensions have risen as Azerbaijan set up a new checkpoint on the road to Karabakh in the Lachin Corridor, a move that Armenia called a gross violation of a 2020 ceasefire.

