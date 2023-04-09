Iran wins 2 gold medals on 1st day of Asian wresting c'ships

Pooya Dadmarz won the first gold medal for the Iranian team with a 3-1 victory over his Indian opponent in the final of 55 weight category of the Greco-Roman wrestling contest of the Asian Wrestling Championship underway in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

To reach the final, Dadmarz defeated a Japanese rival as well as an Uzbek opponent in the semi-final.

He won a gold medal for the Iranian team in the world championships held in Spain last October.

Also, in the weight category of 63 kg, Iman Mohammadi from Iran defeated his Uzbekistan opponent 9-0 in the final and won the second gold medal for Iran.

Moreover, Amin Kavianejad had to accept a silver medal after failing to compete in the final of 77 kg for injuries he had suffered in the previous matches.

