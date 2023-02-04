Iran Greco-Roman wrestlers snatch colorful medals in Croatia

At the end of these competitions, Mohammad Ali Geraei snatched the gold medal in 77 kg weight, Nasser Alizadeh won the silver medal in 87 kg weight, and Amin Kavianinezhad bagged the bronze medal in 77 kg weight.

Geraei after his rest lost his first match in his second game beat Joan Ack from Norway 8-5. In his next match, he faced Aik Menatsakanian, the world bronze medal holder from Bulgaria, whom he beat 7-0 (three warnings from referees) to reach the quarter-final.

Geraei also won the quarter-final 11-0 versus Per Kur from Norway to reach the semifinal match, where he beat Johny Burr from France 3-1.

He also won the final match versus Alexandrin Guto, the world silver medal winner of U23 2-2, and won the Iran Greco-Roman team's first gold medal tonight.

Nasser Alizadeh of Iran won a silver medal in the 2023 Zagreb Open Ranking Series event on Friday. Alizadeh lost to Hungarian Greco-Roman wrestler István Takács 4-1 in the final bout of 87kg.

Bronze medals went to Denmark’s Turpal Bisultanov and Croatian Ivan Huklek.

Iran's Amin Kavianinezhad faced Azerbaijan Republic's world silver medal winner Sanan Suleymanov, whom he beat and in his 2nd game, too, he beat Oliver Korger from Denmark 9-nil. Kavianinezhad's 3rd match was versus Ricardo Abresia from Italy, who he also beat 1-2 in a technical strike result and he made his way to the quarter-final.

In the quarter-final Alexandrin Guto, the world silver medal for U23, from Moldavia beat Kavianinezhad 4-1 and since Alexandrin is in the winners' group, he went to the losers' group.

In his last game, too, he beat Anthonio Comeniasovich from Croatia 3-1 and won a bronze medal.

Iman Mohammadi, Aref Mohammadi in 63 kg and Daniyal Sohrabi, Reza Abbasi in 67 kg are the other representatives of the Iranian Greco- Roman wrestling team who will compete against their opponents on Saturday.

The 2023 Grand Prix Zagreb Open is a wrestling event being held in Zagreb, Croatia from February 1 to 5, 2023.

