May 3, 2023, 11:45 AM

Iran runner-up at 2023 Greco-Roman Champions Cup in Turkey

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iran’s Greco-Roman team came in second place in the international youth wrestling competition of the Victory Cup and Champions in the Turkish city of Antalya.

The Iranian athletes bagged four gold, three silver, and two bronze at the event.

Ali Ahmadi Vafa (50kg), Amirreza Dehbozorgi (60kg), Ahura Boveyri (67kg), and Fardin Hedayati (130kg) won four gold medals.

Yasin Yazdi in the 82kg, Abolfazl Choubani in the 87kg, and Abolfazl Fathi in the 130kg received three silver medals.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Ashiri (60kg) and Abolfazl Paydar (87kg) gained two bronze medals.

Turkey came first and Kirgizstan ranked third in the tournament.

