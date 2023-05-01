Iran wins 2 gold in Greco-Roman Champions Cup in Turkey

Ali Ahmadi Vafa won the first gold medal for the Iranian team with a 9-1 victory over his Turkish opponent in the final of 55 weight category of the Greco-Roman wrestling contest of the Turkish Champions Cup.

To reach the final, Ahmadi Vafa defeated three opponents from Greece, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkey.

Also, in the weight category of 67 kg, Ahura Boveyri from Iran defeated another Turkish opponent 9-1 in the final and won the second gold medal for Iran.

Amirreza Dehbozorgi and Mohammad Ashiri in 60 kg, Abolfazl Choubani and Abolfazl Paydar in 87 kg will face their opponents today on Monday in the second round of competitions.

