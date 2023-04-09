Harsh, crushing punishment awaits Zionist regime: Ghalibaf

Speaking at an open parliament session on Sunday, Ghalibaf strongly condemned the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the arrest and beating of worshipers in that holy place, and the brutal attacks on Gaza and South Lebanon by the Zionist military.

For decades, the Zionist regime has turned into an uncontrolled and increasingly criminal killing machine by violating all international laws, the parliament speaker stressed, adding that the world's Muslims support their courageous brothers and sisters in Palestine.

"Today, the Zionist regime is in its weakest state in history, and the strength of the Resistance Front has forced this regime to make cowardly reactions," he underlined.

Considering the current power of the Resistance Front, Ghalibaf noted that a harsh and crushing punishment awaits the Israeli regime.

Tension has been running high in the past few days following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East al-Quds.

