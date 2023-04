Zionist regime's media described this shooting operation as a difficult operation for the regime.

Israel’s military has launched air attacks on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip following a spate of reported rocket attacks on the country.

The escalation in tensions comes after Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds on successive days this week, firing stun grenades and attacking Palestinians as they gathered for Ramadan prayers, Aljazeera reports.

MNA/PR