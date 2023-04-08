1 dead, 7 injured in Tel Aviv shooting, car-ramming operation

The operations took place in the coastal city on Friday.

The shooting incident injured two people in the promenade area in central Tel Aviv, the Israeli regime's Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency service reported, adding that the suspected attacker had been "neutralized."

The shooting operation was followed shortly by a car-ramming incident elsewhere in the city, during which one person was killed and seven others were injured.

The MDA said in a statement a man aged about 30 had been declared dead and five others were taken to hospital with moderate injuries after the car-ramming attack.

"All the victims were tourists," it added, without providing details on their nationalities.

A police spokesman, meanwhile, told AFP that the attacker in the second incident had also been "neutralized."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the mobilization of the regime's police and army reserves following the second attack, his office said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, at least two Israeli settlers were killed and another one was seriously wounded after they came under a shooting attack in the northern part of the Tel Aviv-occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions across the occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli forces violently stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds and attacked Palestinian worshipers there.

The Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas has praised the West Bank shooting as "heroic," saying it had shown that resistance forces were ready to quickly react to any act of aggression by the Israeli regime.

The Israeli regime's forces began attacking the Palestinians at the compound -- which is Islam's third-holiest site -- on Wednesday, beating the Palestinian worshipers before arresting and forcing out more than 350 of them. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded as a result of the troops' violence.

The highly provocative raid prompted retaliatory rocket attacks against the occupied territories from the direction of the Gaza Strip, where Hamas and its fellow resistance movement of the Islamic Jihad are headquartered, as well as from Lebanon.

Scores of projectiles were fired towards the occupied territories during the retaliation.

The Israeli regime responded by launching many rounds of airstrikes against Gaza and at least one round of aggression against Lebanon.

MNA/PR