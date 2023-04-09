Promoting Tehran-Tokyo cooperation to help peace, stability

Bagheri Kani made the remarks at the 30th meeting of the Iranian and Japanese foreign ministries for political consultations. The meeting was held in Tehran, the Iranian capital, on Sunday morning.

Headed by Bagheri Kani and the Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Shigeo Yamada, the delegations, during the meeting, discussed various issues in Iran-Japan relations in light of global developments.

Referring to the historical background of the two countries in the Asian continent, Bagheri emphasized, "The recent developments in the relations between the countries of the Persian Gulf region showed that the recovery of the Asian identity will bring peace and stability to the region and even the world."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the senior Iranian diplomat touched upon the recent Zionists' crimes in the Occupied Palestinian territories, stressing the necessity of adopting deterrent measures by all governments in this regard, especially Western governments.

Yamada, for his part, stressed that his country is determined to expand and consolidate its ties with Iran in the regional and international arenas beyond bilateral relations.

MP/5750453