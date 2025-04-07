ISIL-affiliated terrorist team dismantled in Kordestan prov.

With timely information of the noble people of Kordestan province and vigilance of the provincial security and intelligence forces, and also immediate action of the police forces, a terrorist team linked to ISIL terrorist group was identified and dismantled in the early days of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) in the = province, Hamzeh Sayyid al-Shuhada (AS) headquarters of the provincial IRGC base announced in a statement on Monday.

The elements of this terrorist team, who were foreign nationals and trained by the ISIL terrorist group, intended to carry out suicide attacks during the Nowruz celebrations in the Kordestan province.

By the grace of God Almighty, the terrorist group was identified before they could take any action.

Several suicide vests, weapons, and grenades were also discovered and confiscated from this terrorist team.

The main goal of intelligence services from beyond the region and the terrorist groups under their command in the region is to make the country insecure and disrupt the unity between the religions and ethnic groups of Islamic Iran, the statement added.

MNA