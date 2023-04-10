Recent Zionists attacks show their fascist, apartheid nature

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the remarks at an emergency and virtual meeting of the Palestine Committee of the Parliamentary Union of the OIC Member States (PUIC) during which he also called for the unity of the Islamic world to counter the actions of the Zionist regime.

"The actions of the Zionist regime's military against the Palestinian nation, including the crimes of this regime in various areas, especially in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, as well as the attempt to suppress Palestinians in the occupied Quds and the demographic change of these cities, is an example of the fascist and apartheid policies of this regime," the Iranian parliament speaker stated.

"This fascist approach was expressed in the statement of the racist government minister of the Zionist regime, who denied the Palestinian nation and demanded the destruction of the Palestinian town of Hawara", Ghalibaf clarified.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf referred to the internal crises of the Zionist regime and the settlers' dissatisfaction with the officials of this regime and added, "While the Zionist regime is grappling with its own disputes, it is trying to cover up its weaknesses and internal division by continuing the crimes against the Palestinians, killing, genocide, attacks as well as burning holy places."

Referring to the upcoming Quds Day, the Iranian parliament speaker said, "Quds Day every year is an opportunity for the Islamic world to use the blessing of the holy month of Ramadan to invite the consciences of the world to join in and support the oppressed people of Palestine."

"Silence against the crimes of the Zionist apartheid regime is a violation of all moral, conscientious and religious principles", he concluded.

