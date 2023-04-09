Haniyeh, Nasrallah discuss Palestine developments in Beirut

The latest developments in Palestine, especially the recent events in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the intensification of resistance in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were discussed during the meeting.

Nasrallah and Haniyeh also conferred on other regional developments, as well as the preparedness level of the axis of Resistance.

Senior Hamas leader Saleh al-Arouri was also present at the meeting.

Tension has been running high in the past few days following the Israeli regime's assaults on worshippers in the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Occupied East al-Quds.

