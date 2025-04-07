Yemeni armed forces continue to target US warships in Red Sea

Yemeni armed forces carried out joint military operation targeting two US destroyers with cruise missiles, drones, Yemen's Armed Forces Spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Monday evening.

He said that Yemeni armed forces carried out military operations, targeting Zionist military site in Tel Aviv with the Palestine drone.

“We targeted a military target in the Jaffa area deep inside the occupied territories, and using cruise missiles and drones,” he said, adding that Yemen’s Armed Forces targeted two US destroyers in the Red Sea.

Yemen’s Navy and Air forces targeted two US destroyers with a number of missiles and drones in a joint military operation.

Yemen’s armed forces will continue to target enemy warships in the Red Sea.

The crimes committed against the Yemeni people and the targeting of civilian positions in a number of provinces confirm the enemy's failure in achieving its goals.

The enemy's crimes only increase the steadfastness and commitment of the Yemenis to their steadfast position in supporting and helping the Palestinian people, he added.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have said they will not stop their attacks until Israel’s ground and aerial offensives in Gaza end.

