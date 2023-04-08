Fresh anti-Zionist operation reported in Occupied al-Quds

The operation was carried out in Yafa in the Occupied al-Quds city, according to the reports. The perpetrator of the operation car was trying to run over several Zionists by car.

Confirming the news, Zionist media claimed that no Zionist was injured during the incident.

Zionist forces are currently searching for the suspect vehicle.

On Friday, news sources reported that at least one person has been killed and many more injured in separate shooting and car-ramming operations in Tel Aviv in the occupied territories.

The incidents come amid heightened tensions across the occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli forces violently stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the holy occupied city of al-Quds and attacked Palestinian worshipers there.

