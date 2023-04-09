  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 9, 2023, 7:50 PM

Quds Brigades report of new op. against Zionists in West Bank

Quds Brigades report of new op. against Zionists in West Bank

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Palestinian resistance fighters carried out an operation against the Zionists in the south of Jenin on Sunday.

Al-Quds Brigades which is the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, reported that its fighters conducted a new operation against Zionists in the West Bank on Sunday.

"With God's help, our fighters succeeded in targeting the occupying forces near Anza town," a statement by the Quds Brigades said, according to the Palestine Today news website.

They emphasized that the Zionist soldiers who are responsible for the security of the settlers were shot in the operation.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera reported a shooting near Yafit town in Al-Aghora, in the northeast of the West Bank, and said that the Zionist regime's soldiers had rushed to the scene of the incident.

MNA/5750844

News Code 199285

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News