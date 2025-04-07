Two Syrians killed, one Lebanese injured in Israeli attacks

According to the media outlet, the attack by the Israeli occupation forces on a car and a motorcycle occurred on the road in Darra near Dasht-e Khayyam in southern Lebanon.

Two Syrian citizens were martyred, and a Lebanese citizen was injured following an attack by the occupying regime of Israel on a car and a motorcycle in southern Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.

Lebanese authorities reported more than 1,385 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including at least 119 fatalities and more than 366 injuries.

