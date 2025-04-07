US presenter close to Trump warns against conflict with Iran

"Whatever you think of tariffs, it’s clear that now is the worst possible time for the United States to participate in a military strike on Iran," said Tucker Carlson, American commentator and presenter said in a post on his X account.

"We can’t afford it. Thousands of Americans would die. We’d lose the war that follows. Nothing would be more destructive to our country. And yet we’re closer than ever, thanks to unrelenting pressure from neocons. This is suicidal. Anyone advocating for conflict with Iran is not an ally of the United States, but an enemy," he further warned.

MNA