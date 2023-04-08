Raeisi stresses Islamic convergence against Israel crimes

Speaking in a phone call with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedow on Friday evening, Ebrahim Raeisi pointed to the recent crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque and stressed the need for the convergence of Islamic countries.

The need to continue expanding bilateral relations between Iran and Turkmenistan was one of the main points of Raeisi in this telephone conversation.

Turkmenistan President Serdar Berdimuhamedow, for his part, expressed satisfaction with the strengthening of relations between Tehran and Ashgabat in various economic and political fields, emphasizing, “Turkmenistan is determined to develop relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all fields to benefit the two nations."

MNA/President.ir