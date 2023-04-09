So-called Iranophobia project failed: Iran FM spox

On his twitter account, Nasser Kan'ani said that Nowruz and the blessed month of Ramadan simultaneously occurred with the failure of the Iranophobia policy.

The two events took place concurrent with the development of ties with different countries and nations, he added.

The occasions also happened at the time of the escalation of the crisis and domestic division and public protest on the Anti-Iranian Zionist-Western Front, the increasing solidarity and authority of the Resistance Front, and the disappointment of West-based anti-revolutionary elements.

The official concluded the comment with a proverb that “April and May are the keys of the year."

