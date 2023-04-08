Nasrallah calls for wide participation in Quds day

Nasrallah in a speech on Friday evening said that the events in al-Quds, the West Bank and Syria are connected and revolve around the same issue.

The Secretary General of Hezbollah further said that next week, during International Quds Day, he will address the recent events in southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

Nasrallah says he will tackle the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon next Friday on Al-Quds International Day.

He called for widespread participation in the World Quds Day march as part of the confrontation between the Palestinian people and all Muslims against the occupying regime in defense of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Nasrallah's remarks came amid a new wave of Israeli hostilities against Palestinian people during the fasting month of Ramadan.

On Wednesday night, and for a second night in a row, heavily-armed Israeli forces stormed Muslims' third holiest site and removed peaceful worshippers who were staying at the site to observe Itikaf, a non-mandatory ritual usually held in Ramadan.

Videos from the raid on Tuesday show the occupation forces brutally beating defenseless worshipers with batons and riot guns. Dozens of Palestinians were wounded and arrested in the attack.

