Apr 6, 2023, 11:12 AM

Tehran, Riyadh issue joint statement to expand mutual trust

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – In a joint statement, Iran and Saudi Arabia's FMs emphasized the importance of following up on implementing the Beijing Agreement to expand mutual trust areas and help create security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah Al Saud in Beijing and emphasized the resumption of relations between the two countries.

Expanding bilateral relations and activating the security cooperation agreement between the two countries, reopening the embassies of the two countries in Riyadh and Tehran, and the consulates general of these two countries in Jeddah and Mashhad, the resumption of flights and trips of legal and natural persons, issuing visas for the citizens of the two countries, including Umrah visas, cooperation to ensure the security and stability of the region were among these agreements.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia also invited each other to visit the capitals.

