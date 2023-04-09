Iran's technical delegation to visit Saudi Arabiya this week

Following the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume relations and the decision of Tehran and Riyadh to reopen each other's embassies, the Saudi technical delegation traveled to Tehran yesterday to visit the country's embassy in Tehran and its consulate in Mashhad.

This morning the Saudi delegation visited its embassy in Tehran.

According to news sources, Iran's technical delegation will also visit Tehran's embassy in Riyadh this week and prepare preparations for the reopening of Iran's embassy in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement in a meeting in Beijing to restore diplomatic relations. The agreement was inked with Chinese mediation by the two countries' top security officials.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also held a meeting again in Beijing on Thursday to discuss reopening of the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

