Saudi delegation arrives in Iran for reopening embassies

Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday, Alarabiya reported.

This is the first visit by a Saudi delegation to Iran after seven years.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement in a meeting in Beijing to restore diplomatic relations. The agreement was inked with Chinese mediation by the two countries' top security officials.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also held a meeting again in Beijing on Thursday to discuss reopening of the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

