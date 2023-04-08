  1. Politics
Saudi delegation arrives in Iran for reopening embassies

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – A delegation of Saudi officials arrived in Tehran on Saturday afternoon to discuss reopening diplomatic missions.

Saudi officials have arrived in Iran to discuss procedures for reopening Riyadh’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad after China brokered a deal to restore relations between the two regional powers, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Saturday, Alarabiya reported. 

This is the first visit by a Saudi delegation to Iran after seven years.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed an agreement in a meeting in Beijing to restore diplomatic relations. The agreement was inked with Chinese mediation by the two countries' top security officials.

The foreign ministers of the two countries also held a meeting again in Beijing on Thursday to discuss reopening of the embassies in Tehran and Riyadh.

