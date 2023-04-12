Sullivan, bin Salman discuss Iran, Yemen

Jake Sullivan and Mohammed bin Salman spoke by phone Tuesday, according to a statement by the White House, Reuters reported.

The call comes after Beijing recently brokered a deal to restore relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, the top regional powers in the Middle East, a process the United States was largely left out of.

Beijing's role was seen by some experts as signaling a loss of influence by the United States with Saudi Arabia, amid tensions between the long-time allies over a range of issues, including human rights and Saudi oil production cuts.

Thanks to a UN-mediated truce, the fighting in Yemen has almost ceased, said Sullivan, describing it as remarkable progress.

Sullivan also welcomed Saudi Arabia's efforts to follow a more detailed roadmap for ending the war and ensured full support for these efforts, noting that US Special Envoy Tim Lenderking will be in the region over the coming days.

Saudi and Omani delegations held talks with Houthi officials in Yemen's capital Sanaa on Sunday, as Riyadh seeks a permanent ceasefire to end its military involvement in the country's long-running war.

