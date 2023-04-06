Beijing expresses support for Tehran-Riyadh agreement

China welcomes and appreciates the efforts of Saudi Arabia and Iran to improve bilateral relations and is ready to share China's wisdom and strength to strengthen the security, stability and development of the Middle East region, Ning stressed.

The top Iranian and Saudi diplomats met in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Thursday morning.

Afterward, the two ministers presided over a meeting between the delegations of the two countries.

Later on Thursday morning, a tripartite meeting was held between the foreign ministers of Iran, China, and Saudi Arabia.

The top Iranian and Saudi diplomats also signed a joint statement on expanding bilateral relations and cooperation.

