Riyadh to make preparations for reopening of Iran's missions

In a phone conversation with his Saudi counterpart Faisal bin Farhan, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian congratulated Eid-ul-Fitr, and evaluated the recent meeting with him in Beijing and the exchange of technical delegations between Iran and Saudi Arabia as good and said, "My colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian delegation to Riyadh and Jeddah are trying to reopen the embassy and consulate general of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Saudi Arabia before the Hajj days."

Amir-Abdollahian also assessed the results of the meeting of the technical delegation of Saudi Arabia to Tehran and Mashhad as a success.

Faisal Bin Farhan, for his part, congratulated his Iranian counterpart on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr and expressed hope that he will meet with Amir-Abdollahian in Riyadh and Tehran soon.

Bin Farhan also announced that this country will provide the necessary facilities for Iranian pilgrims and reopening the embassy and consulate general in Riyadh and Jeddah.

The two sides also emphasized that the working process of the technical delegations of the two countries has been positive and constructive, and the atmosphere of the relations between the two nations is moving towards more cooperation.

