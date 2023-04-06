Iranian, Saudi FMs hold meeting in Beijing

The top Iranian and Saudi diplomats met in the Chinese capital, Beijing, on Thursday morning.

Afterward, the two ministers presided over a meeting between the delegations of the two countries.

The two sides stressed the importance of the official restoration of mutual relations and discussed executive steps to reopen embassies in Tehran and Riyadh as well as missions in the Iranian city of Mashhad and the Saudi city of Jeddah.

They also exchanged views about certain issues pertaining to Tehran-Riyadh relations.

Amir-Abdollahian also plans to meet with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang to discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation and issues of common concern in regional and international fields.

The meeting between Iranian and Saudi delegations follows three telephone conversations between Amir-Abdollahian and Al Saud, during which they discussed future steps regarding the landmark China-mediated reconciliation pact as well as other bilateral deals.

MP/PressTV