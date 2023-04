As the path of diplomacy and convergence in the West Asian region strengthens, the adventurous attempts of the usurped Zionist regime increase, which has a clear reason, Nasser Kan’ani tweeted on Tuesday.

He further noted that the existence and survival of the fake Israeli regime are always based on war, creating insecurity, and division in the region, and of course, there is no escape from internal collapse.

