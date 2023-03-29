Zionist FM reiterates allegations against Iran

Azerbaijan and Israel share the threat from Iran, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen claimed at a joint press conference with Bayramov, Trend reported.

The foreign minister of the only regime that holds nuclear weapons in the West Asia region accused Iran of threatening the region, creating instability, and supporting terrorism.

"We must act together against Iran. We must not allow Iran to expand its nuclear potential," he asserted.

He claimed that Baku and Tel Aviv can do this by using political and economic tools while formulating reliable and decisive military threat.

On March 28, Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov went on an official visit to Palestine and its Occupied territories.

During the visit, which will last from March 29 through March 30, Bayramov is expected to meet with Zionist and Palestinian officials. Besides, his participation in the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the Occupied lands is also planned.

MP/PR