Iran, Saudi Arabia FMs to meet in coming days

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, today (Sunday), April 2, in a telephone conversation with "Faisal Bin Farhan", the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, voiced his satisfaction with the positive trend of relations between the two countries and emphasized the resolve of the Islamic Republic of Iran to develop and expand its neighborliness policy.

This was the third telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia after the recent agreement between the two countries's security officials in Beijing and agreement to restore bilateral diplomatic relations and reopen the two embassies and consulates of Iran and Saudi Arabia. Amir-Abdullahian and Faisal bin Farhan had agreed to meet each other in the month of Ramadan in the second phone call.

In a telephone conversation today, the two foreign ministers discussed the latest state of the recent agreement between the two countries and the meeting of the foreign ministers.

In the conversation, the Saudi foreign minister emphasized the need for continuous contacts and meetings between officials of the two countries and called the current process of actions taken by the two countries positive and satisfactory.

In the conversation, the foreign ministers of Iran and Saudi Arabia also agreed to meet each other in the coming days.

The phone call came after Iranian foreign minister said he and Saudi counterpart are going to consult and talk by phone in the next 48 hours to finalize the time and place of the meeting.

