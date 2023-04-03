Iran, Saudi Arabia to open joint chamber of commerce

Keyvan Kashefi, a member of the board of directors of the Iranian chamber hailed the agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to resume their diplomatic relations, adding that the Iranian private sector welcomes agreement as a constructive and positive move.

Kashefi considered the return of calm to the financial markets, including foreign appropriatecurrency and gold, and stability in these markets as a positive achievement of the normalization of relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and noted, "This shows how proper political decisions can affect the country's economy."

Pointing out that Iran and Saudi Arabia are two big and important countries in the region, he further stated that "political and economic cooperation between the two countries is the basis for stability in the region."

Stating that the private sector has already started the necessary measures for economic interactions with Saudi Arabia, the economic official continued, "The necessary planning for economic interaction with Saudi Arabia and the Chamber of Commerce of that country has begun."

Referring to the fact that Saudi Arabia is one of the few countries in the region with which Iran does not have a joint chamber of commerce, the member of the board of directors of the Iran Chamber said, "With the follow-up of the Iran Chamber, a joint chamber of commerce between the two countries will soon be established, and it will be a useful step to advance the economic goals of Iran and Saudi Arabia."

"We also plan to start the exchange of business delegations immediately after the reopening of the embassies and the deployment of the ambassadors of the two countries." he added.

"Saudi Arabia is a big economy but the potential that that economy provides has not been used, in such a way that the apex of interactions with Saudi Arabia was in 2013, when its value the value of bilateral trade did not exceed $200 million", he further pointed out.

According to him, the two countries have the fields of oil, gas, petrochemical, knowledge-based, etc. for cooperation potentials of which should be used.

