Iran, Saudi FMs to discuss finalizing meeting in 48 hours

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian made the comments on the sidelines of the national flag celebration and commemoration of the slamic Republic Day on April 1st.

In response to a question about the speculations about the time and place of his meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister and whether the time and place of the meeting is scheduled, Amir-Abdollahian said, "I am going to talk and consult with my Saudi counterpart within the next 48 hours, and in that conversation, we will finalize the time and place of our meeting."

